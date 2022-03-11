ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

