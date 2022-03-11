ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.36 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

