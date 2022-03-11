ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,318 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

MAR stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

