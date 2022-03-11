ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

