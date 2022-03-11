ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $275,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.