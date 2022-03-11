ProVise Management Group LLC Has $618,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

VIOG opened at $211.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $200.02 and a 1 year high of $249.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.