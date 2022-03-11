ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 108,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

