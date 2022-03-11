ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

