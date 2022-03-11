Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.13.

PTGX opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

