Prosper One Day Trading Volume Hits $954,940.00 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $954,940.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

