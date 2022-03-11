ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 451,608 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

