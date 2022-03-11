Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $915,390.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $915,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $924,420.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Peter Anevski sold 125,931 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,922,642.79.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Anevski sold 17,569 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $727,180.91.

On Friday, February 11th, Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Progyny by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

