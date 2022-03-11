Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRCT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 253,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

