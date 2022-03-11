Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) PT Lowered to $42.00

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.81% from the stock’s current price.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

