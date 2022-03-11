Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 1,217.9% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PROBF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

