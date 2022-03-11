Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PBAM stock remained flat at $$29.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

