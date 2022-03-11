Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.88. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 11,044 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pressure BioSciences (PBIO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.