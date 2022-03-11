Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to C$140.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $$82.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

