PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PRAA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PRA Group by 493.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

