Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Raised to $105.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $87.69 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

