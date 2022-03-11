Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.78

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 1361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

About Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

