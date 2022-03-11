POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 37.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.