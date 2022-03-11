Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 9.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Porch Group traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,172,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

