Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBL. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE PBL traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.19. 83,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,221. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.15 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$22.66 and a 12-month high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

