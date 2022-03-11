POA (POA) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
