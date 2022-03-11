POA (POA) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
