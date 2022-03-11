PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

AGS traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,648. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PlayAGS by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PlayAGS by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

