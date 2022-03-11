PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits One Day Volume of $10.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. PirateCash has a market cap of $230,054.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

