Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Pipestone Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

