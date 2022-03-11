Piper Sandler Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $37.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.