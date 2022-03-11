Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

PIPR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $127.53. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,846. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

