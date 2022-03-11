Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

