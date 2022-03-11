Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

PGENY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

