PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) to report $11.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.10 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHX shares. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,162 shares of company stock valued at $300,928. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG3 Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.