Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.79.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

