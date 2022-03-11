PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter.
ISD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.66.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
