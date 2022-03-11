Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,115. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,557,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,576,000 after buying an additional 446,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

