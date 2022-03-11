Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Lowered to $12.00

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.25 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $295.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,029.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

