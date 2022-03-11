PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,122 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $122,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.96. 204,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

