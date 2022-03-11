Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.02. 21,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

