Pendal Group Ltd Sells 541,752 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 541,752 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.58. 83,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.