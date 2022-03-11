Pendal Group Ltd Sells 18,635 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,326 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

