Pendal Group Ltd Has $30.07 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 720,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 136,582 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $30,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 16,623,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,691,908. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

