Pendal Group Ltd Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870,676 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724,259 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $40,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

BBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 2,318,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,826,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

