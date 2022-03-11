Pendal Group Ltd Has $18.21 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.51. 14,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,107. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

