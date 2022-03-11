Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 164.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $17.37. 6,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $861.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

