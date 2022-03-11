Pendal Group Ltd Buys 305,665 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,665 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.48% of Flex worth $41,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 1,588,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.