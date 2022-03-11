Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 7,724 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROAM stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

