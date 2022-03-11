Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,083,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,562,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after acquiring an additional 382,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,242,000 after acquiring an additional 371,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA opened at $42.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.