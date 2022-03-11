Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 150 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

